Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Purchases $51,000.00 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 5.4 %

HLF stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

