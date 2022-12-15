Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of HES stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.58. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.15.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

