HEX Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $15.43 billion and approximately $4.78 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001915 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
