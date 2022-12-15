HEXO Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NYSE:HEXO)

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 19th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 19th.

HEXO Stock Down 18.4 %

HEXO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,719,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 565.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in HEXO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,081,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 238,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

