HI Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and $746,444.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02494632 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $773,966.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

