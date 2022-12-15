HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 1,416 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $271.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.49. The company has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

