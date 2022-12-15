Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,360 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.