holoride Price Tops $0.0493 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. holoride has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $113,543.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05182487 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $183,865.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

