Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. 59,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

