Horizen Price Down 0.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.40 million and $3.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00058747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00261913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00085194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,151,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

