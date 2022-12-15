Hour Loop’s (HOUR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

HOUR stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hour Loop has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hour Loop

Hour Loop Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hour Loop during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hour Loop by 271.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

