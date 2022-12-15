HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

