Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($55.79) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($46.32) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

