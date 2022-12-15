Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $245,710.38 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 93,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $245,710.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,230,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,620.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 539,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,843. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

HUMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humacyte by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.