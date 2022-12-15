Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.87 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $8.87 million and $1.49 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.47 or 0.05183333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00501113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,186.72 or 0.29691206 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

