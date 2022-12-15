HUNT (HUNT) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $51.39 million and $2.53 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get HUNT alerts:

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

