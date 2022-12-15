i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 2,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $755.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

