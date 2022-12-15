i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 2,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $755.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
