IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 768,424 shares.The stock last traded at $46.84 and had previously closed at $47.97.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in IAC by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IAC by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC by 78.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 284,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

