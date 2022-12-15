iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.96. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 48,397 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

