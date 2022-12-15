ICON Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $155.53 million and $2.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17189942 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,566,593.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

