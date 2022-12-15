Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 255,329 shares.The stock last traded at $58.96 and had previously closed at $58.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Immunocore Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Immunocore
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
Featured Stories
