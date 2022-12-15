Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 255,329 shares.The stock last traded at $58.96 and had previously closed at $58.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

About Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

