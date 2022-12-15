Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,125,000 after buying an additional 5,290,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IYM stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.70. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.