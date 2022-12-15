Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.