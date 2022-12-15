Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $363.50 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.28 and its 200-day moving average is $328.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

