Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $65,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

