Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $65,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

