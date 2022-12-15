Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 263,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.08 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

