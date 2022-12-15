IndiGG Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $188,224.16 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 159.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.97 or 0.05041234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00502515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.86 or 0.29774263 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.