Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases $18,876.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,295,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,939,731.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne acquired 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne purchased 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

