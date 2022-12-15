Insider Buying: Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Jonas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,000.00 ($104,054.05).

Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.

Get Cobram Estate Olives alerts:

Cobram Estate Olives Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cobram Estate Olives’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its portfolio of olive oil brands includes Cobram Estate and Red Island. The company's olive farming assets include approximately 2.4 million olive trees planted on 6,584 hectares of freehold farmland in Victoria, Australia; and 207,500 trees planted on 358 hectares of long-term leased and freehold properties in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.