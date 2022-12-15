Insider Buying: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Acquires $129,000.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

