Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Broadcom Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of AVGO traded down $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,536. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.47.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
