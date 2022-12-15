Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,536. The stock has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

