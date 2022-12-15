Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares in the company, valued at $64,605,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,804. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

