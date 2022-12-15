Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 45,306 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,494,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,142. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

