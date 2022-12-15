Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 5,929 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 16,494,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,142. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.