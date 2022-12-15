Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 3,955 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Anil Sukumaran sold 821 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $6,075.40.

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.15. 370,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently commented on IAS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

