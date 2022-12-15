Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $177,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,136.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Down 2.3 %

NKLA stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.