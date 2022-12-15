Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.07

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.07 and last traded at C$197.93, with a volume of 229177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$197.14.

Several analysts have commented on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$198.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.49. The stock has a market cap of C$34.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

