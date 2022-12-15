Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $60.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of IART opened at $58.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $8,984,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

