International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 3.0 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.00.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

