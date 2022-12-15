International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of International Distributions Services to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

