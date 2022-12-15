InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

