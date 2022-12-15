InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $382,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

