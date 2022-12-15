InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 860 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

