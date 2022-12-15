InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co boosted its position in Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

