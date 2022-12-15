Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IHYF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

