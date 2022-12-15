Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,858 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,292 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 179,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

