Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 13,197 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 6,501 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 179,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,149. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

