Investors Purchase High Volume of NeoGenomics Call Options (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,070 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,203% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 34,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

