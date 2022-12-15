Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of JOAN stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.